Pune: Handmade clay products exhibition to promote traditional craftsmanship

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board have organized a state-level exhibition of handmade clay products between 1st to 3rd May at Shivajinagar, in celebration of Maharashtra Day.

The exhibition aims to promote traditional craftsmanship and support local artisans. Citizens are encouraged to attend the exhibition and appreciate the beauty and value of handmade products. The President of the board, Ravindra Sathe, has extended a warm invitation to all citizens to visit the exhibition and support the local artisans.