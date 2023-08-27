 Pune: Gunshot Reported Near Trinity College In Kondhwa's Bopdev Ghat
It's notable that Bopdev Ghat has witnessed previous incidents involving robberies targeting couples and the illegal use of firearms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Gunshot Reported Near Trinity College In Kondhwa's Bopdev Ghat | Representative image

A gunshot incident was reported by resident near Trinity College in Kondhwa's Bopdev Ghat area on Saturday. In response, the local police, accompanied by a crime branch team, arrived at the scene for investigation.

Upon inspection, the police uncovered evidence of a firearm discharge, with a projectile, possibly a bullet, discovered at the site. However, uncertainty shrouds whether the discharged round originated from a pistol or an air gun. Experts will examine the recovered projectile. Consequently, a comprehensive investigation is now underway.

It's notable that Bopdev Ghat has witnessed previous incidents involving robberies targeting couples and the illegal use of firearms. In particular, in November 2022, a businessman reported being shot in the vicinity, although subsequent investigations revealed a false complaint. In December 2022, 21-year-old youth lost his life due to an accidental firing while under the influence of alcohol in Bopdev Ghat.

article-image

