Pune: Gunshot Reported Near Trinity College In Kondhwa's Bopdev Ghat | Representative image

A gunshot incident was reported by resident near Trinity College in Kondhwa's Bopdev Ghat area on Saturday. In response, the local police, accompanied by a crime branch team, arrived at the scene for investigation.

Upon inspection, the police uncovered evidence of a firearm discharge, with a projectile, possibly a bullet, discovered at the site. However, uncertainty shrouds whether the discharged round originated from a pistol or an air gun. Experts will examine the recovered projectile. Consequently, a comprehensive investigation is now underway.

It's notable that Bopdev Ghat has witnessed previous incidents involving robberies targeting couples and the illegal use of firearms. In particular, in November 2022, a businessman reported being shot in the vicinity, although subsequent investigations revealed a false complaint. In December 2022, 21-year-old youth lost his life due to an accidental firing while under the influence of alcohol in Bopdev Ghat.

