Pune Grapples With Drought Fears Amidst Insufficient Monsoon Rainfall |

The monsoon season in Maharashtra has raised concerns among residents and experts alike as the region grapples with insufficient rainfall, sparking fears of a potential drought. Despite promising predictions from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the expected rainfall has not occurred, casting a shadow over the state's agricultural prospects and water supply.

Pune, one of the major cities, is also experiencing a scarcity of rainfall. Although there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon, with light to moderate rain expected on September 10 and 11, predicted weather expert Ramchandra Sable.

Recently, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil announced that there will be no immediate water cuts in Pune, despite concerns about drought-like conditions in Maharashtra due to a deficient monsoon season. Patil made this declaration after attending a canal committee meeting, specifying that a decision on water cuts would be reconsidered during the next meeting scheduled for October.

While there has been deficient rainfall this season, the water storage in dams upstream of the Mutha river remains satisfactory. Therefore, the current water supply for both drinking and irrigation purposes will continue for the next month.

Read Also Pune: Swiggy Delivery Boy Arrested For Molesting Woman While Delivering Sanitary Pads To Her

Meanwhile, IMD Pune division head Anuragh Kashyapi said, "A low-pressure system is approaching via Vidarbha and areas of Marathwada. Tomorrow afternoon onwards, the monsoon will be active in Maharashtra, and on September 7 and 8, rain activity is expected to reach its peak."

Weather expert Ramchandra Sable highlighted the severity of the situation, saying, "The state's monsoon situation is worrisome, affecting 16 districts. This condition can be attributed to the El Niño effect, where sea water temperatures are warmer than usual. This year, following similar patterns observed in 2012, 2015, and 2018, we are on the brink of a potential drought."

The consequences of this erratic monsoon season are far-reaching. Some regions are witnessing flooding, while others suffer from a lack of rainfall, creating a climate emergency scenario. This imbalance could prove devastating for farmers, affecting crop cultivation and livestock, thereby impacting dairy production.

Sable stressed the need for proactive measures, stating, "If this situation persists, we may need to consider artificial rain. The government should establish a committee, formulate guidelines, and conduct scientific studies to address this water crisis."