Pune: Governor of Kerala Inaugurates Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad Samajik Sevakund in Warje to Support Underprivileged

Pune: Governor of Kerala Inaugurates Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad Samajik Sevakund in Pune to Support Underprivileged |

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, inaugurated the Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad Samajik Sevakund in Pune on Friday. This NGO, located in the Swami Krupa Building on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway in Warje, aims to uplift the underprivileged.

The event was attended by Dr Anant Bhagwat, President of Global Strategic Policy Foundation; Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad, Managing Director of MSRDC; Ashvajit Gaikwad, President of Sevakund; Nandkishor Shahade, Vice President; General Secretary Abhijit Gaikwad; Treasurer Ratanbhai Choithani; Secretary Ramesh Jadhav; and Trustees Sanjay Karnik, Anil Sonpathaki, Atul Bhosale, Adv Mahendra Dalalkar, Mahesh Chauhan, Gopal Nagdiya, and Gopal Gupta.

Governor Khan praised the initiative, emphasising the importance of knowledge, charity, and fraternity in Indian culture. He expressed hope that the Sevakund would contribute to education, health, employment generation, and environmental protection, ultimately improving the lives of the underprivileged.

In his speech, Khan noted the widespread illiteracy in rural and tribal areas and the lack of health and education facilities. He highlighted the role of socially conscious organisations in addressing these issues and commended Dr Gaikwad and his team for their efforts.

Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad outlined the Sevakund's ongoing projects, including promoting education among underprivileged students, providing health facilities, and supporting tribal and rural communities. He reiterated the organisation's commitment to making significant contributions in education, health, employment, and environmental sustainability.

The event also featured the symbolic distribution of educational materials to needy students by the Governor. Dr Anant Bhagwat gave the welcome address, and Nayan Jayprakash served as the program's host. Nandkishor Shahade delivered the vote of thanks.