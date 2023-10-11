 Pune: Good News! PMPML Offers Bus Rentals For Private Groups With 25% Weekend Discount; See Rates Here
In response to the growing demand for personalized transportation, PMPML has made available contracted bus services at reasonable rates. These services cover travel to and from places such as residences, schools, colleges, universities, and corporate offices.

Being the cultural, educational, industrial, and IT hubs Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad attract numerous students and job seekers from other regions and also host a substantial local population. To cater to the transportation needs of these residents and visitors, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has introduced affordable temporary private bus services for schools, colleges, and the public.

In response to the growing demand for personalized transportation, PMPML has made available contracted bus services at reasonable rates. These services cover travel to and from places such as residences, schools, colleges, universities, and corporate offices. Notably, the PMPML is providing eco-friendly e-buses and CNG buses in its fleet to offer a comfortable, secure, and environmentally-friendly means of transportation for commuters and travellers.

The PMPML has also announced a special 25% discount on journeys during weekends, specifically. This incentive is aimed at encouraging people to plan their journeys during the weekend, reducing weekday traffic congestion. It not only helps with traffic decongestion but also contributes to addressing air pollution and vehicular traffic-related issues in both cities.

PMPML also urges residents to make optimal use of public transportation, particularly in view of the increasing number of commuters and traffic-related challenges in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. By promoting the utilisation of public transport services, the organisation aims to alleviate traffic and pollution concerns, while simultaneously offering a convenient and cost-effective travel option for residents and visitors alike.

Check the rates below:

