Pune: Gold worth around Rs 75 lakh seized from passenger at airport

Pune: Customs officials at Pune Airport here on Saturday seized around 2 kg gold worth Rs 74.41 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai.
"Officers of the Pune Customs seized 2,196 grams of gold paste valued at Rs 74.41 lakh from Spice Jet flight number SG-52 arrived from Dubai on December 7 at 4.15 am at Pune International airport," a release from the Customs office stated.
The passenger from whom the gold was recovered was identified as Penkar Zuhair Zahid. Zahid is a native of Raigad.
Further investigation is underway as per Customs Act 1962.
