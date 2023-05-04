Pune: Global delegates learn from 'Swachh Model'

A delegation of 40 representatives from over 19 countries visited Pune city on Thursday to study sustainable waste management models in India. The delegates toured various sites for waste collection, composting, and biogas projects. The Pune Municipal Corporation also presented its waste management initiatives at its main building.

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, head of the Center of Science and Environment Atin Viswas, and other PMC officials attended the event. During the event, Patil said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has become a people's movement due to the active participation of citizens since its inception in 2014, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The success of Pune's 'Swachh Model' in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a matter of pride, as it has caught the attention of international representatives. These officials are important figures in their countries, and their visit will prove useful for implementing solid waste management initiatives in their respective nations," he added.

भारतातील उत्तम शाश्वत कचरा व्यवस्थापनातील सर्वोत्तम मॉडेल्सचा अभ्यास करण्यासाठी तसेच पुणे शहरातील घनकचरा व्यवस्थापन विषयक माहिती घेण्यासाठी १९ देशांमधील ४० हून अधिक प्रतिनिधींनी शहरातील कचरा संकलन, कंपोस्टिंग व बायोगॅस प्रकल्प अशा ठिकाणी भेट देत पाहणी केली.



