 Pune: Girish Mahajan Seeks Blessings Of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati
The trustee and festival chief of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Punit Balan, had the honour of felicitating the guests

Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Pune: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan sought the blessings of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati around 10pm on Friday.

Several film celebrities, including Meenakshi Seshadri, Rajpal Yadav and Pooja Sawant, also graced the occasion with their presence.

The trustee and festival chief of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Punit Balan, had the honour of felicitating these esteemed guests.

Meanwhile, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust, renowned for its spectacular Ganeshotsav decorations, has the 'Omkar Mahal' decoration this year. This intricate display is adorned with exquisite flowers, and atop its roof, the sacred mantra 'Om Gan Ganpataye Namo Namah' is elegantly inscribed.

It's worth noting that earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also sought the blessings of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati and was felicitated by Balan.

