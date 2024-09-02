Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material (PHOTOS) | Anand Chaini

Pune is eagerly preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha as Ganesh Chaturthi approaches in just a few days. Known for its vibrant celebrations, Pune's Ganeshotsav attracts visitors from around the globe.

Local markets are bustling with activity, with popular spots like Mahatma Phule Mandai, Bohri Aali in Raviwar Peth, and Tapkir Galli in Budhwar Peth seeing a surge in shoppers seeking decorations and puja items. Sweet shops are also busy, with many placing advance orders for festive treats. Additionally, Saraf Bazaar is crowded with those purchasing exquisite gold and silver jewelry for their beloved Ganesha.

The idol market is particularly lively, with sculptors presenting innovative Ganesh idols combined with Ram idols, captivating devotees with this unique representation of the two deities. While civic bodies have encouraged the use of eco-friendly clay idols, the market continues to balance craftsmanship with environmental considerations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Family choosing the idol for festival | Anand Chaini

Visuals from Kumbharwada in the city. | Ankit Shukla

Idols waiting to get painted in beautiful colors | Ankit Shukla

A family clicking picture of idol while they pick one for them | Anand Chaini

Devotees and administration gear up too

Devotees are also planning visits to the five renowned "Manache Ganpati" in the city on the festival's first day. These include Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulshibaug Mandal, and Kesri Wada Mandal, in that order. The mandals are also set ahead of the day with their decorations ongoing in full speed.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is fully prepared for the 10-day festival starting September 7. The administration is focusing on security and traffic management while ensuring Ganesh idol immersion facilities are in place. With Dhol Tasha groups practicing energetically, it’s clear that Ganeshotsav is just around the corner.