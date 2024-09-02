 Pune Ganeshotsav: PMC Replaces Mobile Immersion Tanks with 550 Static Iron Tanks for Ganesh Idol Immersion
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Ganeshotsav: PMC Replaces Mobile Immersion Tanks with 550 Static Iron Tanks for Ganesh Idol Immersion

Pune Ganeshotsav: PMC Replaces Mobile Immersion Tanks with 550 Static Iron Tanks for Ganesh Idol Immersion

The city has 22 main ghats where devotees gather for immersion, so the civic body is constructing these tanks at those ghats to prevent river pollution caused by plaster of Paris idols.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune Ganeshotsav: PMC Replaces Mobile Immersion Tanks with 550 Static Iron Tanks for Ganesh Idol Immersion |

After discontinuing the use of mobile immersion tanks, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department will install at least 550 static iron tanks for Ganesh idol immersion at around 300 locations across the city.

The city has 22 main ghats where devotees gather for immersion, so the civic body is constructing these tanks at those ghats to prevent river pollution caused by plaster of Paris idols.

The civic body introduced mobile immersion tanks during the COVID-induced lockdown. Even after restrictions were lifted, there were demands to discontinue this facility, but PMC continued it. However, as the number of Punekars using the facility declined, with people preferring to go to the ghats, PMC finally decided to discontinue it.

Read Also
Pune Househelp's Business Card Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Professionalism At Its Best'
article-image

Meanwhile, ahead of the festivals of Ganeshotsav and Navaratri, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has listed out rules and regulations for the mandals to follow.

FPJ Shorts
'Old Man Has Gone Crazy Again': Netizens Troll Yograj Singh Over His Shocking Comments Against MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev; Video
'Old Man Has Gone Crazy Again': Netizens Troll Yograj Singh Over His Shocking Comments Against MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev; Video
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year

In a notification issued on Saturday, PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale stated that new mandals who want to get permits to put up pandals and celebrate Ganeshotsav and Navratri will have to get the same from the nearest police station. In collaboration with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune City Police have launched a scheme called 'Ek Khidki Yojana' for this purpose, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...

VIDEO: Heart Reaches Destination Hospital Thanks to Green Corridor Facilitated by Indian Army's...

VIDEO: Heart Reaches Destination Hospital Thanks to Green Corridor Facilitated by Indian Army's...

Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha...

Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha...