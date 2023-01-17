e-Paper Get App
Pune G20 Summit: Delegates shake a leg with performers on traditional tunes; watch video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune G20 Summit: Delegates shake a leg with performers on traditional tunes; watch video | ANI
Global delegates, who are in Pune for the G20 (Group of Twenty) Summit's meeting in the city were seen participating in traditional lezim performance alongside local artists.

News organisation ANI had posted a video where some delegates could be seen matching the steps with the performers as the thundering beats of instruments like dhol were heard in the background. Many who had come to welcome the delegates were seen donning traditional Maharashtrian outfits.

In December, a number of delegates had joined performers in their dance act at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty where they had received similarly grandeur greeting with Koli and Lavani songs and the dhols.

India takes G20 presidency from Indonesia

On December 1, 2022, India took the G20 leadership from Indonesia and more than 200 meetings are expected to be held across the nation as part of the summit.

The theme of these meetings have been set along the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

G20 meetings held so far

The G20 Development Working Group's (DWG) inaugural meeting took place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16. while inaugural conference of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) was held from January 9 to January 11 in Kolkata.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Ministry of Finance hosted the meeting.

