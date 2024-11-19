 Pune: Flying Squad Searches Automobiles Outlet Of Yugendra Pawar's Father In Baramati
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Yugendra Pawar | ANI

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, a poll flying squad has conducted a search at an automobiles showroom belonging to NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's father in Baramati town, officials said on Tuesday.

The 'Sharayu Motors' outlet of Yugendra Pawar's father Shrinivas Pawar was searched late Monday night but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

Yugendra Pawar, candidate of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), is taking on his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP in a high-profile contest from Baramati seat in Pune district in the state Assembly polls scheduled on Wednesday.

Shrinivas Pawar is the younger brother of Ajit Pawar.

Pune Collector Suhas Divase confirmed that following a complaint, a flying squad of the Election Commission visited the showroom and conducted the search, but did not find anything suspicious.

Sub-divisional officer Vaibhav Navadkar said the EC's control room for Baramati constituency had received a complaint, based on which the flying squad conducted the search at the showroom on Monday night.

Navadkar also said nothing suspicious was found and that it was a routine check.

Two days ago, the poll office of Kiran Gujar, the election in-charge of Ajit Pawar, was also checked after a complaint was received, he added.

Yugendra Pawar said that a squad of 10 to 13 police and other officials searched the showroom.

"We are law-abiding citizens but if they are giving so much attention to us, we are really thankful to them," he said sarcastically.

