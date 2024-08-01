Pune Floods: PMC Forms 4-Member Committee To Investigate Causes | File Photo

Activists have claimed that the River Front Development (RFD) project was responsible for the floods in Pune, while others have blamed the failure of 40 flood sensors installed along the riverbed under the Pune Smart City Project and condemned it. Many also criticised the irrigation department for releasing water into the rivers without informing the public. In response, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced on Tuesday that a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the floods on July 25, which claimed at least six lives.

Additional Commissioner Prithviraj BP stated, "The committee will inspect all flood-prone areas, identify the causes of the floods, and submit a report with recommendations within seven days."

Reportedly, 35,000 cusecs of water were discharged from the Khadakwasla Dam after its catchment areas experienced heavy rains on July 25. Locals expressed anger, claiming that the dam water was released early in the morning without warning, affecting 1,200 people in Ekta Nagar, Vitthalwadi, Nimbaj Nagar, Warje, and parts of Shivane.

The committee will include Sunanda Jagtap, Superintending Engineer, PMC Water Resources Department; Sahebrao Dandge, Superintending Engineer, PMC Road Department; Dinkar Gonjari, Superintending Engineer, PMC Drainage Department; and PMC Executive Engineer Bipin Shinde, Prithviraj BP informed.

Following the flood incident, PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale suspended Sandeep Khalate, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Sinhagad Road Ward, and transferred Sanjay Shinde, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, PMC Circle-3, for mishandling the flood situation.