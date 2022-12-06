Pune: Fire breaks out in Akurdi godown of incense stick manufacturing unit

Fire broke out at a godown in Akurdi | FPJ

Fire broke out in a godown of an incense stick manufacturing factory in Pune's Akurdi on Tuesday, December 6, morning. No caualty has been reported, said the officials of the fire brigade. The department officials that the cause of the fire hasn't been ascertained yet.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the blaze was brought under control quickly since there was adequate inflammable material stored in the godown.

However, reportedly Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's fire department had to evacuate students and staff from a nearby school. As many as 400 students and staff members from a Beena English Medium School were evacuated as precautionary measure.

The visuals of the fire that has gone viral on social media shows large plumes of smoke as the fire blazed on.

