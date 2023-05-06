 Pune: Fire breaks out at Bank of Baroda branch in Pimpri, no casualties reported
The security guard immediately reported the fire to the fire brigade when it broke out around 4 am.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Representative Image

Early on Saturday, a fire broke out at a Bank of Baroda branch located in the Kharalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad due to a short circuit. Although the bank's furniture and documents were destroyed, there were no reported casualties. The security guard immediately reported the fire to the fire brigade when it broke out around 4 am.

According to officials, the fire was swiftly contained thanks to the prompt arrival of two fire brigade vehicles. While property damage amounting to 15 thousand rupees was suffered, loss of life was averted due to the timely response.

The Bank of Baroda has reassured its customers that their deposits and accounts are secure. Additionally, the bank has pledged to investigate the cause of the fire and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

