Pune: Fire at City Dairy Claims Life of 65-Year-Old Owner |

A fire broke out in a dairy farm in Pune city on Friday, resulting in the death of an old man from burns, according to the police.



Ramdas Salunkhe, 65, the proprietor of Kisan Dairy in Sukhsagar Nagar, has been identified by the police as the deceased.



According to fire officials, the precise cause of the incident has not yet been determined. When locals noticed a fire after midnight on Thursday, they broke into the dairy farm and started putting it out. According to fire officer Sunil Naiknaware, Salunkhe, a Yerwada local, used to sleep in the dairy.

According to the police, the victim was declared dead after being taken to a hospital. The dairy owner's mattress and a refrigerator were completely destroyed. A team from the Bibwewadi police station has started looking into what happened.