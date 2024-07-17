Pune: Fergusson College Introduces New Certificate Courses in IPR, Industrial Bioinformatics, and Geoeconomics | Twitter/@ChaiiBiskut

Deccan Education Society's Fergusson (Autonomous) College has announced the launch of three new certificate courses starting this academic year.

The 'Intellectual Property Rights' course will cover topics such as patent law, trademark law, registration processes, industrial design registration, and copyright, catering to graduate students and professionals in this field.

Read Also Controversial Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Alleges Harassment by Pune Collector Who Requested...

The 'Basic Course in Industrial Bioinformatics' will offer hands-on training in using biocomputing tools for effective biological data analysis, suitable for students in fields like Bachelor of Science, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, BHMS, and Computer Science.

'Geoeconomics' will explore national and international geopolitical issues, foreign policy, economics, terrorism, national security, and environmental and developmental concerns, open to students from any degree program.

For more details on these courses, visit www.fergusson.edu.