 Pune: Fergusson College Introduces New Certificate Courses in IPR, Industrial Bioinformatics, and Geoeconomics
Pune: Fergusson College Introduces New Certificate Courses in IPR, Industrial Bioinformatics, and Geoeconomics

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Pune: Fergusson College Introduces New Certificate Courses in IPR, Industrial Bioinformatics, and Geoeconomics | Twitter/@ChaiiBiskut

Deccan Education Society's Fergusson (Autonomous) College has announced the launch of three new certificate courses starting this academic year.

The 'Intellectual Property Rights' course will cover topics such as patent law, trademark law, registration processes, industrial design registration, and copyright, catering to graduate students and professionals in this field.

The 'Basic Course in Industrial Bioinformatics' will offer hands-on training in using biocomputing tools for effective biological data analysis, suitable for students in fields like Bachelor of Science, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, BHMS, and Computer Science.

'Geoeconomics' will explore national and international geopolitical issues, foreign policy, economics, terrorism, national security, and environmental and developmental concerns, open to students from any degree program.

For more details on these courses, visit www.fergusson.edu.

