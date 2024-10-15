Pune: FDA Raids Unlicensed Factory Manufacturing Artificial Teeth, Dental Caps; Seizes Equipment, Raw Materials Worth ₹42 Lakh | Freepik

In a major crackdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, raided an unlicensed factory engaged in the illegal production of dental devices. The raid, conducted near the Nexa Showroom on Pune-Satara Road, led to the seizure of equipment and raw materials worth approximately ₹42 lakh.

The raid was carried out by a team of drug inspectors following a tip-off about illegal activities at the facility. The factory was found manufacturing artificial teeth and dental caps without the required license under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

Seven workers were found on-site, and the factory's owner, Shankar Banawat, admitted that he was producing and selling dental devices to local dentists without proper authorisation. The FDA officials seized the entire stock and machinery used in the operation.

As per the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, a license is mandatory for the manufacture of medical devices, classified into four categories: A, B, C, and D. Manufacturing and selling such products without a license is a serious violation and is punishable under Section 27(b) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Speaking to the media, Girish Hukare, Joint Commissioner, FDA (Drug), Pune division, said, "After we got the information from our sources regarding the illegal manufacturing of dental equipment, we conducted a raid and seized material worth ₹42 lakh. We urge citizens to check the manufacturer of the dental equipment and verify it before getting treatment. We have also instructed the medical stores not to buy instruments from unlicensed manufacturing units."