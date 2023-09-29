Pune: Farmers Could Spark A Revolution Like Bhagat Singh, Says KC Tyagi |

Pune: Farmers must enjoy the fruits of their labour as it won't take long for them to ignite a revolution akin to what Bhagat Singh did in the pre-independence period, expressed former MP KC Tyagi. He emphasised that until exploitation ceases in this country, there will persist an atmosphere of constant instability.

He was speaking at the Social Leadership Development Program (SLDP) organised by MIT World Peace University, which was attended by over 5,000 university students.

KC Tyagi added, "In Maharashtra, 90% of the country's onion and tomato income is generated. However, the farmers' situation remains unchanged. According to a report, out of 10 lakh farmers in Marathwada, one lakh of them are contemplating suicide. There is an urgent need for proper financial planning in this country; otherwise, a revolution akin to Bhagat Singh's may emerge."

Speaking about the recent passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the former MP said, "The decision to implement 33 percent reservation for women is receiving a warm welcome in the country. Lokmanya Tilak and Savitribai Phule, both from Pune, opened the doors of education for women. The youth should draw inspiration from them and embrace leadership qualities."

Former administrative officers Ajay Prakash Sawani, Harish Sai Ramana, and Arun Wakhlu were present as guests of honour at the event.

