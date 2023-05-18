Pune: Farewell ceremony for Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on May 20

A farewell ceremony for Maharashtra's Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad (IAS) is scheduled to be held on May 20.

The event, organized by Bhoomata Parivar, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale Maharaj Foundation, and Sugar Today Magazine, will take place on Saturday at 11 am in Dr Shriram Sabhagruha, College of Agriculture, Shivajinagar, Pune.

Central Minister Narayan Rane and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will felicitate Gaikwad in the ceremony.

The program will be presided over by Dr Budhajirao Mulik, Vice-Chancellor of ollege of Agriculture, Shivajinagar, Pune.

Gaikwad joined as a Deputy Collector in 1987 and earned recognition for his work in various positions and locations throughout the state. Gaikwad is originally from Malthan in Shirur. After qualifying for the MPSC in 1987, he started his career in Kolhapur and later worked in Solapur, Thane, and Nashik. In Nashik, he held the position of District Collector. He has also worked in Pune as the Municipal Commissioner.

