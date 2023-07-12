Pune: Family Ostracized in Yavat Area; Case Registered Against 9 Individuals

Representative Image

A case has been registered at Yavat police station against nine individuals for ostracizing a family in the Yavat area of Pune district. The case was filed by a 55-year-old woman who experienced harassment and social exclusion after seeking assistance from certain individuals in her community for the marriage of her two daughters.



According to the complainant, she approached Mohan Bhagwan Chavan and Narayan Arjun Samwat, both members of their community, to seek potential matches for her daughters. However, the accused demanded an amount of one lakh rupees as payment for their services. Yielding to their demands, the complainant paid Rs. 80,000 with the expectation of finding suitable partners for her daughters. Unfortunately, the accused individuals failed to fulfill their promises and refused to return the money when requested.



Subsequently, the accused individuals resorted to illegal means by calling a meeting with members of their community and other Panchayat representatives. During this meeting, they initiated a social boycott against the complainant's family, tarnishing their reputation and isolating them from the community.



The Yavat police have taken action in response to the complaint, booking Mohan Bhagwan Chavan, Narayan Arjun Samwat, Bhagwan Shankar Chavan, Bhaurao Sitaram Shinde, Ranjit Mohan Chavan, Tanaji Arjun Samwat, Natha Arjun Samwat, and Namdev Arjun Samwat (Panch). These individuals were fined various amounts during the Jat Panchayat meeting, totalling Rs. 453. The family has been subjected to a social boycott as a result of these actions.



The police are actively investigating the case to ensure justice is served and the accused individuals are held accountable for their actions. "Social boycotts and harassment are serious offenses, and such incidents should not be tolerated within any community. The authorities urge the public to come forward and report any instances of social exclusion or harassment to prevent such injustices from occurring," said one official. Police inspector Hemant Shedge is investigating the matter.