 Pune: Expelled Uddhav Thackeray group leader Balasaheb Chandore joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
This comes as a setback to Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of its scheduled rally on May 14 in Pune.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) expelled its Pune District President Balasaheb Chandore from the party for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities on Friday. 

Chandore later joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported Maharashtra Times. Several other leaders of Pune and other parts of Maharashtra also joined with him.

Setback to Sena UBT

This comes as a setback to Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of its scheduled rally on May 14 in Pune. Earlier, Ramsheth Gavde who was the former district president of Shiv Sena and director of Krishna Khore Development Corporation along with former Zilla Parishad Vice President Jayashree Palande and former Kothurd corporator Shyam Deshpande had joined BJP.

It is pertinent to mention that the Eknath Shinde-led 'rebellion' group of over 40 MLAs in June last year ultimately toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

On February 17, the Election Commission ordered that the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena will retain the official name and the bow and arrow symbol of the party.

