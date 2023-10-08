 Pune: Escape of Drug Case Accused From Sassoon Leads To Formation Of Three-Tier Committee To Assess Inmate Hospitalisation
Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao issued guidelines to tackle this issue, leading to a crucial decision during the committee's meeting. The committee has made it clear that no inmate requiring medical treatment should be denied care.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Following the escape of a drug case accused and Yerwada Jail Inmate from Sassoon General Hospital during X-ray treatment, the Pune divisional administration has set up a three-tier committee to evaluate the necessity of hospitalization for inmates.

To uphold this principle, the committee thoroughly assessed the condition of seven prisoners currently admitted to Sassoon Hospital. It was also clarified that the attending physician will have the final authority to decide whether an inmate should be returned to the jail.

Escape of Lalit Patil

On October 2, Lalit Patil, an inmate at Yerwada jail undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital for the past three months, escaped while being taken for X-ray imaging. Patil was allegedly involved in drug peddling even during his treatment and was recently implicated in a new case just three days ago.

On September 30, the Pune police's Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested Subhash Mandal outside Sassoon Hospital with two kilograms of mephedrone valued at ₹2 crore. Mandal disclosed that he had obtained the drugs from Patil through Rauf Shaikh, a hospital canteen employee. Mandal, Shaikh, and Patil were subsequently charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code provisions in a case filed at Bundgarden police station.

