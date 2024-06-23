Pune: Enthusiastic Response to 'KIRTI' Khelo India Selection Programme |

The Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) program, organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology in Vishwarajbagh, Pune, has garnered an overwhelming response from students across Western India. The initiative aims to uncover and nurture young sports talent from the region.

Hundreds of students have already demonstrated their skills at the well-equipped sports complex of MIT ADT University. The program kicked off with an enthusiastic inauguration of the boxing segment on Saturday, where students were assessed by SAI officials on various parameters. Participants, hailing from Pune and other parts of the state, registered for the selection process, many accompanied by their parents, and praised the university's hospitality and facilities.

The selection process will continue with football and kho-kho evaluations on June 24, followed by kabaddi and volleyball on June 25. Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar, Head of MIT ADT Student Welfare Department, and Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Director of Sports Department, Prof. Padmakar Phad, have urged young athletes to participate in this opportunity. For more information, interested participants can contact Sunil More at 9763398136.