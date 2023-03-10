Pune: Education group secretary remanded ED custody for fraudulently obtaining loans

Observing that huge public money that is the nation’s wealth has been laundered by him, a special court on Friday remanded one Vinay Aranha, secretary of a Pune-based family-run education group in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till Mar 20. The agency alleged that he used fraudulently obtained loans from Cosmos Cooperative Bank sanctioned for renovating schools to lead a lavish lifestyle, pay “politically-exposed persons” and hold events with Bollywood personalities.

The agency told the court that its probe revealed that Aranha had diverted funds and paid ‘politically exposed persons’. It added that he had siphoned off public money to the tune of crores for his personal enrichment and leading a “luxurious and highflying” lifestyle. “He has hosted several events involving Bollywood celebrities,” the agency’s remand plea stated, adding that he recklessly spent funds meant for the educational purpose of his schools. It said he also spent “lavishly” to purchase high-end luxury cars worth crores.

ED seeks Aranha's custody

The court said in its order that the investigation is at a very preliminary stage and his custodial interrogation is necessary. Special judge MG Despande under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stated that the voluminous record of investigation coupled with statements recorded under a provision of the PMLA prima facie reflect his involvement in serious offence of money laundering. The court added that the nation is the victim of the offence of money laundering.

The ED had sought 14 days custody of Aranha for investigation after his arrest on Friday morning. He is a partner in Rosary Education Group, Pune. In 2015, the bank lodged a cheating case against him and his father for obtaining a loan of Rs. 20.44 Cr using fabricated documents of false estimates and work to be done. Based on this complaint, the ED had lodged a complaint and started a probe. It found that amounts sanctioned to vendors and received by them were routed back to the group on Aranha’s directions. The vendors said that loan amounts were received by them only for withdrawing cash and handing it to him.