Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya promoted as Senior National Vice-President of CEGR | Sourced Photo

Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Pune has been promoted to Senior National Vice President of the Centre for Education Growth and Research (CEGR).

Recently, a CEGR Managing Committee meeting was held to elect the new core committee members and National Vice Presidents of the CEGR. The meeting was attended by the Mentor and Chairman of NBA, Prof KK Agarwal, and present National President, Dr Sandeep Marwah and other Committee members of CEGR.

CEGR is the leading and only education think tank in India which provides a platform for the exchange of dialogue among educationists, the media and policymakers and augments educational growth and research.

Dr Chordiya has experience of more than 20 years in the automobile industry (Firodia Enterprise) and 25 plus years in education. He is also the Governing Body member (Governor Nominee) of YCMOU, Nashik.