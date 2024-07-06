Pune: Dr Bibek Debroy Appointed As Chancellor Of Gokhale Institute Of Politics And Economics

Dr Bibek Debroy | File Photo

Noted economist Dr Bibek Debroy has been appointed as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune, the institute said on Friday.

Debroy is currently serving as chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). He was earlier a member of the NITI Aayog.

He has held positions at prestigious institutions including the Centre for Policy Research and the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

Debroy was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country, in 2015.

Last year, in recognition of his scholarly and extensive work translating ancient Indian epics, the city-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) awarded him Sir RG Bhandarkar Smriti Puraskar.

Debroy had worked at the Gokhale Institute from 1983 to 1987, the press release noted.

His leadership and vision are expected to further strengthen the institute's role in education, research and policy making in India, it added.

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics was established in 1930 by the Servants of India Society. It is said to be the oldest research and training institute in economics in the country.

It is dedicated to research into the socio-economic dimensions of Indian society and carries forward the legacy of Gopal Krishna Gokhale, an eminent leader of the Independence movement.