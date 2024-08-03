 Pune: Dr Asmita Jagtap Honoured By AsiaOne Magazine In London
The event also saw the presence of Shockat Adam, independent MP of Leicester South

Aakash Singh Saturday, August 03, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
At the 23rd edition of the Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum held in London, Dr Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director of Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences, was honoured with the 'Most Influential Young Leader 2023-24' award. The event also saw the presence of Shockat Adam, independent MP of Leicester South.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagtap said, "Bharati Vidyapeeth has established a distinct identity over the past 10 years through its Department of Health Sciences, running medical colleges and hospitals in various locations such as Pune, Sangli, Navi Mumbai, and Kolhapur. During the Covid period, we played a significant role in saving many lives. Notably, the first volunteer for the Covishield vaccine study was inoculated at Bharti Hospital. Over the past year, more than 40,000 patients have been treated through the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in our Pune and Sangli hospitals. Bharati Vidyapeeth's social work has also been widely recognised."

"The institute was founded by Dr Patangrao Kadam, and the contributions of numerous employees are substantial. This award belongs not only to me but to our entire team. We are committed to continuing our efforts in the future," she added.

