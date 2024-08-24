 Pune: Dr Anil Kumar Gupta Urges Students to Focus on Disaster Management at Ride Innovation Conclave 2024
Pune: Dr Anil Kumar Gupta Urges Students to Focus on Disaster Management at Ride Innovation Conclave 2024

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Pune: Dr Anil Kumar Gupta Urges Students to Focus on Disaster Management at Ride Innovation Conclave 2024

Dr Anil Kumar Gupta, Project Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management, emphasised the urgent need for students to focus on disaster management and prevention amid the increasing frequency of natural calamities like floods, cyclones, and droughts. Speaking at the Ride Innovation Conclave 2024, held from August 20 to 24 at MIT World Peace University's Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Gupta stressed the importance of integrating social responsibility with progress to advance sustainable development.

The event, attended by prominent figures including MIT-WPU founder president Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, WPU working president Rahul Vishwanath Karad, School of Health Sciences and Technology founder Prof Dr Neeraj Mahindru, MIT WPU Vice-Chancellor RM Chitnis, CAO Dr Sanjay Kamtekar, and Engineering and Technology Department founder Dinesh Seth, saw participation from hundreds of students, over a hundred startups, and more than fifty industry experts.

Startup Expo Awards

Startup Expo Awards were presented to Amogh Kulkarni (The Kapda Project) and Nishant (Irene AI), each receiving ₹30 lakh, while Gauri Kavi (Svaradhara Project) was awarded ₹20 lakh.

Gupta underscored the need for students to integrate social dimensions into their research and entrepreneurial efforts. Dr Sanjay Kamtekar highlighted the celebration of youth energy and its role in national development, while Dr RM Chitnis called for innovative solutions in disaster management. Pinky Rajpal encouraged students to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset, and Rajalakshmi Rao stressed the importance of understanding legal procedures for startups. Dr Dinesh Seth extended his thanks, with Dr Gautam Bapat moderating the session.

