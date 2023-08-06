Pune: Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy Felicitates 75 NEET Toppers | FPJ

Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA) in Pune honored around 75 meritorious students who achieved outstanding results in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a crucial examination for aspiring medical students.

The felicitation ceremony took place at Bantara Bhavan, Baner, and was graced by esteemed personalities such as Veteran Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Sachin Tapaswi, Founder President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes Prof Dr Sanjay B. India, President of Bant Sangh Santosh Shetty, and Directors of APMA Dr Abhang Prabhu, Dr Himani Tapaswi, Prof Sachin Haldawanekar & Counselor Dr Sheetal Sreegiri.

The NEET toppers were honored with trophies and cash prizes in recognition of their exceptional achievements. Four students received a special trophy for securing full marks in the Biology section. The ceremony also included captivating performances by students showcasing their talents in dance, singing, and music. In a heartwarming display, parents of the students also took part in a dance and drama performance.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Abhang Prabhu shared words of wisdom with the students and their parents, emphasizing the significance of hard work, consistency, and persistence in cracking the NEET examination. He highlighted the academy's commitment to providing comprehensive guidance, focusing on clearing concepts, and encouraging diligent study.

