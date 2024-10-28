Pune: Doctors Urge Punekars to Enjoy Diwali Sweets Responsibly Amid Health Concerns, Share Tips to Indulge Without Spiking Sugar Levels! |

The city is gearing up for Diwali festivities, and the celebration is incomplete without relishing various sweets which are made at home or available at sweet shops across the city.

However, amid the celebrations, people, especially those with borderline diabetes or diabetes, are advised by medical experts to maintain a balanced approach to enjoying the festivities while prioritizing health.

Ramavatar Singh Yadav, a 65-year-old ex-serviceman and resident of Tingre Nagar, said, "I have been suffering from type 2 diabetes for the past 10 years. My friends and relatives offer me sweets, but I have to keep my food choices healthy even during festivities. I have to be extra cautious about what I eat and drink."

Check the "cheat code" given by doctors

Dr. Piyush Lodha, an endocrinologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, stated, "With the festive season in full swing, it can be tempting for individuals with diabetes to indulge in sweet treats. However, medical experts recommend staying mindful of sugar intake to keep blood sugar levels under control. Sugary treats can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar. Keeping portions small and balanced can help minimize these effects."

The health expert also highlights that regular physical activity, even a light walk, can aid in managing blood sugar during times of indulgence. By keeping these tips in mind, individuals with diabetes can enjoy the festive season while prioritizing their health.

Shashibala Pandey, a 53-year-old resident of Lohegaon, said, "To satisfy my cravings, I have opted for diabetic-friendly options this Diwali. My concerns about my health are still my priority despite the festive season."

Experts advise people with diabetes to always consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice on managing diabetes during festive occasions. They urge individuals to track their blood sugar before and after meals, which is crucial during the festive season to understand how different foods affect them.

Dos:

Pair sweets with protein or healthy fats to slow down sugar absorption.

Opt for sugar-free or low-sugar versions of traditional sweets.

Monitor portion sizes; enjoy sweets in small amounts.

Incorporate regular physical activity to help manage blood sugar levels.

Consult healthcare professionals for personalized dietary advice.

Don'ts:

Avoid indulging in large quantities of sugary treats at once.

Don't skip meals to compensate for sweet consumption.

Avoid high-calorie snacks that offer little nutritional value.

Don't ignore blood sugar monitoring; track levels before and after meals.

Avoid feeling guilty about enjoying sweets; focus on balance instead.