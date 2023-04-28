 Pune: District's active tally declines
In Maharashtra, there were 597 new COVID-19 positive cases, with 2 deaths, and a fatality rate of 1.81%. The active tally of the state is at 4,717.

Friday, April 28, 2023
article-image
Active cases decline to 16,098, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. | File

On Friday, the active COVID-19 cases in the Pune district declined to 591, from 627 on Thursday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation area accounted for 57 of the new cases, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area reported 15 new cases.

As of April 28, Maharashtra has recorded a total of 8,164,977 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,48,513 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 135 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 11,62,592 and 19,764, respectively.

article-image

