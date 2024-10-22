Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase Orders Surrender Of Licensed Weapons Ahead Of Assembly Polls | File Photo

Ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls, Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered 3,677 licensed weapon holders to surrender their 3,761 weapons from within the jurisdiction of 33 police stations in the district. This measure aims to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections and prevent any untoward incidents during this period.

The distribution of weapons across police station limits is as follows: Baramati city (210), Baramati taluka (149), Malegaon (147), Vadgaon Nimbalkar (147), Supa (29), Walchandnagar (235), Indapur (244), Bhigwan (74), Daund (130), Yawat (288), Uruli Kanchan (117), Shirur (273), Ranjangaon (50), Shikrapur (119), Saswad (114), Jejuri (92), Bhor (112), Rajgad (106), Haveli (67), Velha (179), Paud (278), Lonavala rural (35), Lonavala city (67), Vadgaon Maval (37), Kamshet (46), Khed (92), Manchar (48), Pargaon (30), Ghodegaon (29), Junnar (41), Narayangaon (39), Alephata (30), and Otur (23).

The directive was issued during a recent screening committee meeting. The order specifically targets individuals, including those released on bail, persons previously involved in riots, especially during election periods, individuals whose weapons might be misused due to political interests, influential members in villages, and persons likely to participate in election processes or political campaigns.

The committee determined that if arms license holders actively participate in political campaigns or election processes, it could affect their villages, residential areas, or work zones. Therefore, orders have been issued to collect weapons from such license holders, including those of deceased permit holders. The police department has been instructed to immediately communicate these orders to all arms license holders. They must ensure that the weapons are returned to their owners in the same condition as they were surrendered after the deposit period ends.

Read Also Pune: Traffic Diversions Announced In City Ahead Of Diwali

Any violation of this order will result in legal action under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code.