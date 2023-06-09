Pune: District Achieves Record-Low Child Malnutrition Rates |

In a recent announcement, Pune Zilha Parishad (ZP) CEO Ayush Prasad shared the news of a significant decrease in the prevalence of malnourishment among children aged 0-6 years in the district. The latest census and health screening conducted by the ZP revealed that the malnutrition rate has reached an all-time low, standing at just 0.1% of the population.

Prasad disclosed that the numbers have seen a remarkable decline over the years. From 1,725 children with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and 394 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), the figures have dropped to 302 and 44, respectively, as informed by the ZP authorities.

Annual census rounds conducted by ZP

The ZP has been diligently conducting annual census rounds for the past three years to identify areas with higher prevalence rates of malnutrition. These findings have enabled the implementation of targeted interventions to effectively address the issue. Collaborating with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners, the ZP has successfully provided energy-dense nutritional food and midday meals to the affected children.

"To ensure comprehensive care, children in need of medical attention have been receiving specialized treatment from expert doctors through the Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram. The health and well-being of the children have been diligently monitored by ASHA workers, who have also ensured the administration of necessary medications. The ZP's focused interventions, coupled with the universal adoption of toilets under the Swachh Bharat mission and the provision of portable drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission, have significantly contributed to the reduction in cases of diarrhoea, Prasad added.