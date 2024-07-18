Pune: Dilip Walse Patil Urges Timely Completion of Development Projects in Ambegaon Taluka | ANI

State Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse Patil has directed officials to expedite the development work across various departments including electricity distribution and water supply in Ambegaon tehsil. The directive came during a review meeting held at Hutatma Babu Genu Hall of Panchayat Samiti in Ghodegaon. Present at the meeting were Sub Divisional Officer Govind Shinde, Sub Divisional Police Officer Amol Mandve, Tehsildar Sanjay Nagtilak, Block Development Officer Pramila Valunj, Former Vice President of Zila Parishad Vivek Valse Patil, and Former Speaker Kailasbuwa Kale.

During the meeting, Minister Patil emphasised the need for timely completion of approved works, especially in rural water supply schemes. He instructed officials to take strict actions, including blacklisting contractors who fail to meet deadlines. He also highlighted the ongoing projects worth crores in the taluka, stressing on quality and timely execution.

Addressing security concerns, he mentioned reports of drones flying at night in the area and assured that necessary equipment would be procured to handle the drones. He urged the public not to panic and assured that the drone issue would be dealt with soon.

Additionally, Walse Patil called for increased participation of farmers in government schemes such as the one-rupee insurance scheme. He urged the Agriculture Department to engage actively at the village level to achieve this goal. He also stressed the implementation of various schemes like Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Chief Minister Yuva Work Training Yojana, and PM Skill Development Yojana.

Officials from departments including Police, Electricity Distribution, Public Works, Panchayat Samiti, Agriculture, and Water Supply and Sanitation were present at the comprehensive review meeting.