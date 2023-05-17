 Pune: Digambar Darade's Marathi book on British PM Rishi Sunak sells 2000 copies in 15 days


FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Journalist Digambar Darade's Marathi book on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has garnered extraordinary success, surpassing all expectations.

In just fifteen days, the fourth edition, comprising 2000 copies, has been launched, sending waves of excitement through the literary world.

In his book, Darade skillfully unravels the intricate dimensions of Sunak's persona, drawing on his experiences in London. The book has captured the imagination of the younger generation, embracing the digital realm with enthusiasm.

Sunak's Indian heritage, as the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayan and Sudha Murthy, adds depth to his character. It celebrates his pride in Hindu culture, temple visits, and Gopuja, resonating with Indians worldwide. The book's remarkable response has prompted a second edition and translations in different languages, transcending linguistic barriers.

