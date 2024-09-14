Pune: Dhruv Global School Students Excel At National Level | Sourced

Both education and sports play a crucial role in a student's development, making it essential to strike a balance between the two. Following this principle, two students from Dhruv Global School in Nande have excelled in both academics and sports.

Chinmayi Alandkar and Neil Chitale have not only secured admission to prestigious institutions—Chinmayi at the College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP), and Neil at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai (IIT Bhilai)—after completing their 12th grade, but they have also achieved national-level success in rifle shooting.

Often, students who focus solely on academics may neglect their physical well-being, while those deeply involved in sports might not give as much attention to their studies. This can impact both their mental and physical health. Therefore, maintaining a balance between education and sports is vital for holistic development. Participation in academic and sports competitions helps keep students physically fit and mentally sharp.

Dhruv Global School is committed to fostering this balance, aiming to nurture well-rounded individuals. Both Chinmayi and Neil have been students of this school since the beginning. With comprehensive training in rifle shooting provided by their teachers, they've made a mark on the national stage.

The dedication of Dhruv Global School's Director Yashovardhan Malpani, Principal Sangeeta Rautji, and the entire team of teachers and sports coaches has been instrumental in the holistic development of these students. Their hard work is evident in the success of Chinmayi and Neil, who shine in both academics and sports. Many other students are also on the path to achieving similar success in the near future.