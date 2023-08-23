Pune: Dhruv Global School Celebrates World Sanskrit Day |

Students at Dhruv Global School, founded by the Malpani Foundation, celebrated "World Sanskrit Day" with great enthusiasm on Monday. The day is dedicated to promoting and preserving the ancient Sanskrit language, a rich heritage of India.

During the celebration, students donned traditional Indian attire and spoke about the significance of Sanskrit. The event featured speeches and various entertaining programs, all conducted exclusively in Sanskrit. Shreyas Iyer, Swar Kadam, Nimish Kulkarni, Swarnima Daunde, Paritosh Chandole, and Sharini Kale played the role of moderators.

The students put on a spectacular show, with class 6 students performing a welcoming song, class 3 students presenting an Abhinaya song, and students from classes 7, 8, and 9 sang a motivational Sanskrit song. Rituja Indurkar from class 9 even performed a dance to a Sanskrit song. Several students, including Umang Chinchore, Tanvi Bhushan, Chinmayi Alandkar, Gauri Mohite, Mrinmayi Alandkar, Atharva Kabra, and Anish Gokhale, highlighted the importance of the Sanskrit language.

Students' captivating performances left audience spellbound

The students' captivating performances left the audience spellbound. Principal Sangeeta Raut provided guidance and support to the students throughout the event.

Recognizing the growing enthusiasm of the students for Sanskrit, Yash Malpani, the director of Dhruv Global School, and the teachers praised and encouraged their efforts.

Principal Sangeeta Raut emphasized that Sanskrit is a language of global significance that represents India's rich culture and heritage. She noted that it has seen a remarkable resurgence on the international stage and remains a language of relevance, even in today's digital age.

Sanskrit teacher Madhura Deshpande stressed the importance of preserving Sanskrit as the mother of Indian languages. She underscored that it is our collective responsibility to protect and conserve this invaluable language, making it accessible to future generations.

Students expressed their belief that Sanskrit plays a vital role in instilling moral values and enhancing holistic thinking and creativity. Learning this ancient language in contemporary times not only enriches individual knowledge but also contributes to personal development.

