Pune: Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate BJP's New Office On DP Road; Shifted Due To Trafic Issues From Near PMC

Pune: Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate BJP's New Office On DP Road; Shifted Due To Trafic From Near PMC |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted its city unit office from near Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to DP Road near Mhatre Bridge.

The new office will be inaugurated at the hands of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on January 7.

As per the information shared by the BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate said that the party shifted the office which was near the PMC to DP Road, as the previous office was in a crowded place, citizens and party workers were facing traffic problems.

"Now, the new office is at DP Road and there is enough parking space. Even in front of the office, there are many lawns and marriage halls where the BJP will be able to hold various melawas," he added.

Ghate said that the BJP does not have its own office space. "The original office is located near Tambadi Jogeshwari near ABC Chowk, however, that is being used as a back office since it is centrally located but in a congested area. The BJP earlier shifted office on J M Road but later, it was shifted near the PMC. Now, the office has been shifted to D P Road. This office is also in a rented place,” Ghate said.

BJP will win all assembly seats in Pune: Ghate

Meanwhile, discussing the political prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dheeraj Ghate, the party's Pune city president, expressed confidence on Thursday that they will secure victories in all assembly segments and regain control of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

"The current Congress MLA in Kasba is temporary, and the BJP is committed to reversing the outcome of the Kasba bypoll. Our dedicated workers won't rest until then. Moreover, we're poised to secure victory in the Pune Lok Sabha seat, and our workers are brimming with enthusiasm for the upcoming polls," he asserted.