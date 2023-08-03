 Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Says Hinjawadi Substation Work To Be Completed Soon
Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Says Hinjawadi Substation Work To Be Completed Soon

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday addressed concerns raised by MLA Rahul Kul regarding the closure of the 400 KV substation constructed by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan) at Hinjawadi in the Pune district.

The work on the 400 KV substation is progressing, and efforts are being made to complete it soon. He acknowledged the importance of the substation, especially in the context of the increasing urbanization in the Pune district.

article-image

