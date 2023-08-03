Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Says Hinjawadi Substation Work To Be Completed Soon | PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday addressed concerns raised by MLA Rahul Kul regarding the closure of the 400 KV substation constructed by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan) at Hinjawadi in the Pune district.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis clarified that the substation is not closed, and it is currently under construction.

The work on the 400 KV substation is progressing, and efforts are being made to complete it soon. He acknowledged the importance of the substation, especially in the context of the increasing urbanization in the Pune district.

Read Also Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Urges Precautionary Boiling And Filtering Of Drinking Water

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)