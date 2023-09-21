 Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Perform Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also sought blessings at the Kasba Ganpati, Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, and many other mandals in the city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Pune on Thursday and performed aarti at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also sought blessings at the Kasba Ganpati, Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, and many other mandals in the city.

Meanwhile, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has issued an order extending the permissible hours for the use of loudspeakers until midnight for a total of six days during Ganeshotsav, as opposed to the initially allotted five days. This decision follows requests from Ganesha mandals and various politicians.

During the extensive celebrations of Ganeshotsav, organisers often incorporate orchestras and cultural programs to engage devotees. These events typically run late into the night, prompting mandals to seek additional days for loudspeaker usage.

Initially, loudspeakers were permitted until 12am on September 23 (Gauri Visarjan), September 24 (sixth day), September 26 (eighth day), September 27 (ninth day), and September 28 (Anant Chaturdashi). The recent order now includes September 25 as well.

