Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Preparations | Sourced

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday reviewed the preparations for the annual Ashadhi Wari Palkhi.

He instructed the administration to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, mobile toilets, health services, and other necessary provisions for the Warkaris. He also assured that the government would provide the required funds for the Palkhi.

Pawar further directed officials to immediately undertake the cleaning of the Indrayani River. Recently, a disturbing sight of a thick layer of toxic foam on the Indrayani River, where the Warkaris perform their rituals, was observed. A video of this incident also circulated on social media.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief also ordered the immediate completion of ongoing road works.

During the meeting, Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase informed that preliminary preparations had been made. He stated that over 3,000 officials have been appointed, 200 water tankers have been arranged, 112 medical officers will be present along with 57 mobile medical teams and 179 ambulances.

The Palkhis, processions carrying the revered symbolic footwear (Paduka) of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, commence their journeys from Dehu and Alandi, respectively, and reach Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Traditionally, the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi halts at the Inamdar Wada in Dehu on the night of its departure, while the Palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj halts at Gandhi Wada in Alandi at night. Upon arriving in Pune city, both Palkhis take a rest day—the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi at the Palkhi Vithoba Mandir. The following day, both Palkhis begin their separate journeys towards Pandharpur.

This year, the Palkhis will arrive in Pune city on June 30.