 Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Inaugurates New Police Stations In Supa And Malegaon
He emphasized the need for the police to maintain open communication, coordination, and cooperation with citizens to effectively control crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated new police stations in Supa and Malegaon. The event saw the presence of Special Inspector General of Police Kolhapur Zone Sunil Phulari, Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zilla Parishad Ramesh Chavan, Additional Superintendent of Police Mitesh Ghatte, Anand Bhoite, and others.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted the importance of equipping the police force with the necessary facilities to enhance efficiency and quality in their work. He emphasized the need for the police to maintain open communication, coordination, and cooperation with citizens to effectively control crime.

Additionally, he underlined the efforts being made to ensure that Pune district, along with Baramati taluka, keeps pace with the overall development of the state. In the pursuit of comprehensive taluka development, the approach involves gaining the trust and collaboration of all stakeholders, he added.

