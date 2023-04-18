Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology |

In an initiative to deal with rising cyber fraud, a guest lecture on Cyber Security Awareness was held at the Military Institute of Technology in Pune on Tuesday.

Krishna Sastry Pendyalaa, Cyber Security Consulting Expert currently working with Ernst & Young (E&Y) LLP delivered the lecture.

He highlighted how Cyber Security has become a part of every individual's life with the exponential rise in digital services.

Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar, Commandant of the Military Institute of Technology felicitated Pendyalaa with a MILIT memento for a highly educative talk.

Mr. Krishna Sastry Pendyalaa, Cyber Security Consulting Expert currently working with Ernst & Young (E&Y) LLP, #India delivered a guest lecture on Cyber Security Awareness at the prestigious #Military Institute of Technology, #Pune. pic.twitter.com/sTa5riZid1 — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) April 18, 2023