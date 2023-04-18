 Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology
Krishna Sastry Pendyalaa, Cyber Security Consulting Expert currently working with Ernst & Young (E&Y) LLP delivered the lecture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
In an initiative to deal with rising cyber fraud, a guest lecture on Cyber Security Awareness was held at the Military Institute of Technology in Pune on Tuesday.

Krishna Sastry Pendyalaa, Cyber Security Consulting Expert currently working with Ernst & Young (E&Y) LLP delivered the lecture. 

He highlighted how Cyber Security has become a part of every individual's life with the exponential rise in digital services. 

Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar, Commandant of the Military Institute of Technology felicitated Pendyalaa with a MILIT memento for a highly educative talk. 

