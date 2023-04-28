 Pune: Criminal Prashant Dighe suspended from Shinde-led Shiv Sena days after induction
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Criminal Prashant Dighe suspended from Shinde-led Shiv Sena days after induction

Pune: Criminal Prashant Dighe suspended from Shinde-led Shiv Sena days after induction

Dighe was welcomed into the party at an event held at the residence of local leader Shrirang Barane in Pimpri-Chinchwad on March 18, despite facing opposition from some members.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Criminal Prashant Dighe suspended from Shinde-led Shiv Sena days after induction |

Prashant Dighe, a well-known criminal with a long history of crimes including murder, who was recently inducted into the Shiv Sena party, has been suspended from the party on Thursday. 

Dighe was welcomed into the party at an event held at the residence of Party MP Shrirang Barane in Pimpri-Chinchwad on March 18, despite facing opposition from some members. Dighe's induction into the party had sparked controversy among party members and social activists in the Pune district, with concerns raised about the party's values and ethics. 

Read Also
Pune: Sharad Mohol's wife joins BJP
article-image

Despite opposition from some members, he was welcomed into the party, and his wife and supporters also joined at the same event.

This comes days after the wife of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol joined the BJP in the presence of district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

As per PTI, Mohol has several cases including that of murder, and dacoity, against him.

Read Also
WATCH: Raosaheb Danve flags off Bharat Gaurav Train from Pune Station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Criminal Prashant Dighe suspended from Shinde-led Shiv Sena days after induction

Pune: Criminal Prashant Dighe suspended from Shinde-led Shiv Sena days after induction

Pune: AGNI DAMAN-23 held at Field Ammunition Depot in Dehu Road

Pune: AGNI DAMAN-23 held at Field Ammunition Depot in Dehu Road

Nurturing next generation of digital innovators in Pune: Pi Labs in 25 PMC Schools

Nurturing next generation of digital innovators in Pune: Pi Labs in 25 PMC Schools

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: BJP's Jagdish Mulik calls on Punekars to join public broadcast

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: BJP's Jagdish Mulik calls on Punekars to join public broadcast

Punyat yeun mala khup...: UK minister as he inaugurates new British Trade Office in city

Punyat yeun mala khup...: UK minister as he inaugurates new British Trade Office in city