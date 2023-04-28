Pune: Criminal Prashant Dighe suspended from Shinde-led Shiv Sena days after induction |

Prashant Dighe, a well-known criminal with a long history of crimes including murder, who was recently inducted into the Shiv Sena party, has been suspended from the party on Thursday.

Dighe was welcomed into the party at an event held at the residence of Party MP Shrirang Barane in Pimpri-Chinchwad on March 18, despite facing opposition from some members. Dighe's induction into the party had sparked controversy among party members and social activists in the Pune district, with concerns raised about the party's values and ethics.

Despite opposition from some members, he was welcomed into the party, and his wife and supporters also joined at the same event.

This comes days after the wife of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol joined the BJP in the presence of district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

As per PTI, Mohol has several cases including that of murder, and dacoity, against him.

