 Pune Crime: Woman Duped Of ₹91,000 For Daughter's Army School Admission
Pune Crime: Woman Duped Of ₹91,000 For Daughter's Army School Admission

The incident took place in April 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Representational photo | File

The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against an accused individual for allegedly defrauding a 43-year-old woman out of ₹91,145 by falsely promising to secure her daughter's enrollment in an army school in Mumbai. The incident took place in April 2022.

The complainant, identified as Tina Suresh Hotwani, lodged a formal complaint with the Shivajinagar police station against Navjeet Singh.

According to the police investigation, Hotwani and Singh were acquaintances. Singh, capitalising on their relationship, assured Hotwani that he possessed the necessary connections to facilitate her daughter's admission to an army school in Mumbai.

Singh then asked for money from Hotwani, leading her to transfer a total of ₹91,145 in multiple installments. However, when Hotwani sought information regarding her daughter's admission status, Singh provided evasive responses and refused to return the money.

Even after making several attempts to contact Singh and reclaim her money, Hotwani's efforts went unanswered. In light of the unfulfilled promises and financial loss, Hotwani eventually turned to the Shivajinagar police station to register a formal complaint against Singh.

