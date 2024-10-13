Pune Crime: Vehicles Vandalized by Group in Sahakar Nagar, Youth Killed with Stones and Sticks in Dhayari, FIR Lodged After Body Found in Cardboard Box in Hadapsar

Representational Image |

In another case of vehicle vandalization in Pune, a group vandalized an auto rickshaw and a few two-wheelers in the Sahakar Nagar area of the city on the night of October 12, between 9:15 and 9:30 PM.

A complaint regarding this incident was registered on Sunday at Sahakar Nagar Police Station. API Vishal Pawar is investigating the case. Vehicle vandalization incidents are very common in Pune, where small gangs vandalize vehicles to create terror in the area. In this particular incident, the group arrived with what appeared to be weapons and resorted to vandalism while spreading fear by waving choppers in the air, declaring that they are the "bhai" of this area.

23 year old killed with stones and sticks

A day after a body was found in a cardboard box dumped amidst roadside garbage near Visarjan Ghat, Hingne Mana, in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar Police Station, another crime occurred where a man was lynched with stones and sticks in the Dhayari area of the city following a fight at a bar.

The deceased in the lynching has been identified as Aaditya Ghorpade, a 23-year-old.

The complaint regarding this crime was registered at the Sinhagad Road Police Station on Sunday. The incident took place at around 1:15 PM on October 13. The complaint was filed by the mother of the deceased. Further investigation will be conducted by Police Inspector Atul Bhos.

Read Also Pune News: Body Discovered In Cardboard Box Abandoned In Garbage In Hadapsar

FIR Lodged After Body Found in Cardboard Box in Hadapsar

Meanwhile, the FIR in the case of the dead body found in the cardboard box has been registered at the Hadapsar Police Station by the brother of the deceased. According to the complaint, the deceased, 24-year-old Imran Yasin Patel (Undri), was hit with some weapon and then killed. His body was subsequently wrapped in plastic and packed in a cardboard box. Until Friday, the body was unidentified; however, after a search in the area, the identity of the deceased has now been confirmed.

The body was wrapped with wire and packed in a box. When a rag-picker went about his daily routine, he found the dead body on Friday around 3 PM.