Pune Crime: Teens Go On A Rampage, Vandalise 29 Vehicles In Lohegaon 'For Fun'

Three teenagers went on a rampage in the Kalwad Wasti area of Lohegaon around 2.30am on Monday, damaging 29 vehicles, primarily cars and four-wheel tempos parked along the road "just for fun."

The Vimantal police arrested Hashim Shaikh (18, a resident of Kalwad Wasti) and detained his two 16-year-old accomplices.

All of them are school dropouts and currently unemployed.

Preliminary questioning by the police revealed that they vandalised the vehicles purely for amusement.

