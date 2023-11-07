 Pune Crime: Teens Go On A Rampage, Vandalise 29 Vehicles In Lohegaon 'For Fun'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Teens Go On A Rampage, Vandalise 29 Vehicles In Lohegaon 'For Fun'

Pune Crime: Teens Go On A Rampage, Vandalise 29 Vehicles In Lohegaon 'For Fun'

All of them are school dropouts and currently unemployed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Teens Go On A Rampage, Vandalise 29 Vehicles In Lohegaon 'For Fun' | Representational pic Image

Three teenagers went on a rampage in the Kalwad Wasti area of Lohegaon around 2.30am on Monday, damaging 29 vehicles, primarily cars and four-wheel tempos parked along the road "just for fun."

The Vimantal police arrested Hashim Shaikh (18, a resident of Kalwad Wasti) and detained his two 16-year-old accomplices.

All of them are school dropouts and currently unemployed.

Preliminary questioning by the police revealed that they vandalised the vehicles purely for amusement.

Read Also
Pune: Panels Backed By Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction Sweep Gram Panchayat Polls In Baramati
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali Anks: An Integral Part Of Marathi Culture

Diwali Anks: An Integral Part Of Marathi Culture

Akhand Jyoti Inaugurates India's Largest Charitable Eye Care Hospital In Bihar's Saran

Akhand Jyoti Inaugurates India's Largest Charitable Eye Care Hospital In Bihar's Saran

Pune Crime: Teens Go On A Rampage, Vandalise 29 Vehicles In Lohegaon 'For Fun'

Pune Crime: Teens Go On A Rampage, Vandalise 29 Vehicles In Lohegaon 'For Fun'

Pune: Grand Indigenous Cattle Exhibition In Moshi To Feature India's First-Ever 'Ramp Walk' For...

Pune: Grand Indigenous Cattle Exhibition In Moshi To Feature India's First-Ever 'Ramp Walk' For...

Pune: Newlywed Couple Found Dead In Lohegaon Apartment

Pune: Newlywed Couple Found Dead In Lohegaon Apartment