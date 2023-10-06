 Pune Crime: Police Bust Sex Racket In Khed, Arrest One
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Police Bust Sex Racket In Khed, Arrest One

Pune Crime: Police Bust Sex Racket In Khed, Arrest One

Two women were rescued from the lodge during the police operation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Police Bust Sex Racket In Khed, Arrest One |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested one person and booked another for allegedly operating a sex racket from a lodge in Nighoje village, Khed. Two women were rescued from the lodge during the police operation.

Officials from the crime branch unit of Pimpri-Chinchwad received information about the sex racket operating in the lodge. Subsequently, the police team set up a trap and conducted a raid on the premises.

Read Also
NIV Survey: Over 85% Pune Study Participants Exposed To Dengue, Calls For Vaccine Introduction;...
article-image

Two women who had been forced into prostitution were rescued during the operation, and an individual identified as Mohammad Zahid Nazir Hussain Idris (38), a resident of Pimpri, was arrested in connection with the case.

The police have also booked another person identified as Prem Kokare in connection with the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Read Also
Pune Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From City
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Major Disaster Averted After Railway Staff On Routine Visit Spot Big Boulders On Track Near...

WATCH: Major Disaster Averted After Railway Staff On Routine Visit Spot Big Boulders On Track Near...

Pune Crime: Ambegaon Woman Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Online Job Scam

Pune Crime: Ambegaon Woman Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Online Job Scam

Pune: Yerwada Central Jail Inmates Sell 172 Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols, Generating Revenue Of Rs...

Pune: Yerwada Central Jail Inmates Sell 172 Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols, Generating Revenue Of Rs...

Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules

Pune: Heavy Vehicles Banned In Koregaon Park, Yerawada, Mundhwa; Check Out New Traffic Rules

Pune Crime: Adulterated Liquor Worth ₹7.73 Lakh Seized In Daund, Three Arrested

Pune Crime: Adulterated Liquor Worth ₹7.73 Lakh Seized In Daund, Three Arrested