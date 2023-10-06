Pune Crime: Police Bust Sex Racket In Khed, Arrest One |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested one person and booked another for allegedly operating a sex racket from a lodge in Nighoje village, Khed. Two women were rescued from the lodge during the police operation.

Officials from the crime branch unit of Pimpri-Chinchwad received information about the sex racket operating in the lodge. Subsequently, the police team set up a trap and conducted a raid on the premises.

Two women who had been forced into prostitution were rescued during the operation, and an individual identified as Mohammad Zahid Nazir Hussain Idris (38), a resident of Pimpri, was arrested in connection with the case.

The police have also booked another person identified as Prem Kokare in connection with the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Read Also Pune Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From City

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)