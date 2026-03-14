Pune Crime: MCOCA Invoked Again Against Notorious Tipu Pathan Gang; Associate Arrested | Sourced

Pune: The Kalepadal Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the third time against the gang of notorious criminal Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan in connection with a case of extortion and intimidation. Police have also arrested one of Pathan’s absconding associates.

The arrested accused has been identified as Faizan alias Pacchis Ramzan alias Kader Shaikh (21), a resident of Sayyed Nagar in Mohammadwadi.

According to police reports, two earlier cases of land grabbing and extortion had been registered against Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan and his gang under MCOCA. However, the accused were later granted bail after the police failed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated period.

Following this, Kalepadal Police registered a third case against Tipu Pathan and his gang on February 16, 2026.

Police said Pathan and seven of his associates had allegedly summoned a hotel owner to their office at Khwaja Manzil in Sayyed Nagar. The gang allegedly threatened the hotel operator and forced him to buy mutton only from a shop in which they had a partnership. They also allegedly demanded a monthly extortion amount of Rs 5,000 and warned him of consequences if he refused.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, police invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the case.

Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil of Kalepadal Police Station said that during the investigation, police received information that the absconding accused Faizan Shaikh would visit Sayyed Nagar. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap and apprehended him.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Rajkumar Shinde, Assistant Commissioner of Police Atulkumar Navgire and Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil.

The team involved in the operation included Assistant Police Inspector Amit Shete, Police Havaldar Rajendra Waghmare, Dadaso Nale, Kalbhor, Lahigude, Parshuram Pise, Amol Fadtare and Syed, along with police constables Shahid Shaikh, Vishal Thombre, Kale, Atul Pandharkar, Tamboli, Shinde, Bediskar, Jagdale and Pardeshi.

Further investigation into the case is underway.